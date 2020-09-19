One additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County health officials have reported one additional death in Kanawha County.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has confirmed the death of a 79-year-old male, bringing to the total number of deaths in Kanawha County to 64.

This additional death is not included in today’s state numbers.

KCHD officials say there are 2,309 COVID-19 cases, with 2,294 confirmed cases and 15 probable cases. 1,375 residents in Kanawha County have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Sept. 19, more than 1,500 people have tested for COVID-19 since Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, in conjunction with the West Virginia National Guard, have performed a total of 1,574 COVID-19 tests at drive-up events earlier this week.

203 people were tested at Wednesday’s drive-up event at KCHD, another 238 on Thursday. 625 people were tested at the West Virginia State University testing event with another 508 people tested on Saturday.

“We’re glad people are taking advantage of our testing events. Kanawha County’s COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, and testing is an essential part of stopping the spread of this virus. We hope to test more people at our drive-up events this week.” Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department

There are more planned COVID-19 testing this week:

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, Sunday, Sept. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m.

Nitro High School, Monday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (free flu vaccines also available)

More Excellent Life Way Center Church, Tuesday, Sept. 22 from Noon to 5 p.m. (free flu vaccines available)

