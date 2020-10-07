One dead after tank explosion in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One person is dead following an explosion at a welding and fabric plant in Jefferson, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Kanawha County Sheriff Michael Rutherford says the victim, whose identity has not been released yet, was welding a tank around 2 p.m. inside the Custom Welding and Fabrication facility, located in the 5800 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

“Fortunately, there was only one other person in that part of the building. It’s just one of those tragic accidents,” he said.

According to the Office of the West Virginia Fire Marshal, the man was welding on a tank of a vehicle when some residual fuel leftover caused the explosion.

“Right now it looks nothing other than an accident. And that’s the way we’re looking at it,” said Deputy State Fire Marshal, Jason Baltic.

Baltic says OSHA is still investigating. The identity of the man has not yet been released.

