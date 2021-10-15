One dead in Campbells Creek crash

UPDATE (2:12 p.m. on Friday, October 15): Campbells Creek Drive has reopened.

UPDATE (1:09 p.m. on Friday, October 15): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased is a man, but his identity is still unknown.

He was driving northbound on Campbells Creek Drive when he left the right side of the road, became airborne, and struck the bottom of a bridge.

The road will be closed for the foreseeable future while the vehicle is recovered.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Metro confirms that one person is dead after a crash in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County.

The crash happened at Campbells Creek Drive and Stone Acres Road at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. This was a single-vehicle crash, and the deceased person was the only passenger in the vehicle.

Campbells Creek Drive is shut down. There is no word on when it will reopen.