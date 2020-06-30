One dead in Fayette County motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Fayette County. June, 29, 2020

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Fayette County.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says 911 officials received a call around 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on US Route 60 in the Lookout area.

According to the sheriff, responders said the motorcycle had lost control and hit an oncoming vehicle, traveling west on Route 60. The occupant of the motorcycle, identified by the sheriff’s department as William Wilson, 56, of Meadow Bridge, died as a result of his injuries from the crash. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital, treated and released with no injuries.

Route 60 was closed for a period of time last night while deputies and Fire and EMS personnel were on the scene, according to Fridley. The West Virginia State Police assisted with crash reconstruction during the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

