HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The Harlem Globetrotters made a special stop in Huntington, West Virginia on their 2020 "Push It to the Limit" tour. The family-friendly basketball team visited the Mountain Health Arena to face off against their usual rival, the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters bring a fun-filled experience of phenomenal basketball skills and tricks to the Huntington community. Fans from across the tri-state came out to the event for an afternoon of laughs and utter amazement.