One dead in two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Turnpike

MOSSEY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fayette County this morning, Thursday, April 30, 2020.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike at the 63-mile marker near Mossey, WV. State police say one woman died as a result of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.
West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.
