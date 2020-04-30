One dead in two-vehicle crash on West Virginia Turnpike

The West Virginia State Police say one person has died after a two-vehicle crash this morning, Thursday, April 30, 2020.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike at the 63-mile marker near Mossey, WV. State police say one woman died as a result of the crash, and no other injuries were reported.

West Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

