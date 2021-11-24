One dead, one in custody after New Haven shooting

All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

One man is dead, and another is in custody after a shooting in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Mason County Sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home on Gun Club Road outside New Haven, West Virginia at around 2:30 a.m. in response to a shooting and possible homicide.

Deputies found one deceased man. His identity is not being released at this time as his family has not yet been notified.

Another man was taken into custody. These two men are believed to have known each other, but this incident has not been confirmed as a domestic dispute.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation and coordinating with the West Virginia State Police.

Police say that this was an isolated incident.

