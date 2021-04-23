One dead, three injured in Webster County crash

WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Webster County.

According to the Webster County 911 Center, dispatchers received a call around 3:15 p.m. Thursday, April 22 regarding a crash near the 2100 block of Diana Drive and the intersection of Grassy Creek Road.

When units arrived on the scene, they found two passenger cars with “heavy damage” and said two passengers in one vehicle were critically injured. Dispatchers say a male was pronounced dead at Webster Memorial Hospital and a female was flown to a hospital in Charleston.

Two people in the second vehicle were transported to a local hospital with noncritical injuries, according to Webster County 911.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. Along with the sheriff’s office, the Webster Springs Fire Department, Webster Springs Memorial EMS and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.