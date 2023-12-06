UPDATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 10:00 PM | GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, an 11-year-old girl and a man are both dead from gunshot wounds sustained during a shooting in the Green Valley area of Mercer County.

After investigating, troopers discovered the deceased male, identified as Kenneth Smith, was the shooter and had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The wounded victims were transported first to Princeton Community Hospital and then to Roanoke Memorial.

The incident is still under investigation by West Virginia State Police.

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 6:09 PM | GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — Two people are dead and two others were injured in a shooting in Mercer County.

According to the West Virginia State Police, an unnamed male shot and killed a female on New Hope-Ceres Road in the Green Valley area of Mercer County. The shooter reportedly shot and wounded two other people before killing himself.

The two people who were wounded were transported to a Roanoke-area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

UPDATE: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 @ 5:05 PM | GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, one woman is dead after an apparent shooting.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one woman died in the shooting while two other people were transported.

The Sheriff’s Office told Nexstar’s 59news they believe there is only one suspect. It has not been confirmed if he is in custody.

GREEN VALLEY, WV (WVNS) — 59News is on scene of an incident in the New Hope-Ceres Road area near Green Valley in Mercer County.

Multiple EMS crews along with state and local law enforcement agencies were on scene.

What exactly happened has not been confirmed yet.

