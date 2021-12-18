One injured in ATV crash in Sissonville

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — One person has been taken to the hospital following an ATV accident, Metro 911 officials report.

They say a call came in just past 11 a.m. about an ATV that crashed into a creek in Sissonville.

Officials say there were injuries and one person was taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department and Kanawha County Ambulance were on the scene.

