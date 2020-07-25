One injured in Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County.
The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on Kemp Avenue in Charleston.
Dispatchers say one person was injured. The extent of injuries to the victim are unknown at this time.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.
We will provide more information on this story as new details emerge.
