One injured in Charleston shooting

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Magee/Charleston

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured in a shooting in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on Kemp Avenue in Charleston.

Dispatchers say one person was injured. The extent of injuries to the victim are unknown at this time.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as new details emerge.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS