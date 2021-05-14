Countdown to Tax Day
One injured in Charleston stabbing

West Virginia

A close-up photo of police lights by night

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a stabbing in Charleston Friday night.

The stabbing was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 700 block of 6th Street in Charleston.

One person is injured but the details of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire and Charleston EMS responded.

