One injured in Charleston stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a stabbing in Charleston Friday night.
The stabbing was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 700 block of 6th Street in Charleston.
One person is injured but the details of their injuries are unknown at this time.
There is no word on a suspect at this time.
Charleston Police, Charleston Fire and Charleston EMS responded.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.