One injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington.

The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington near 16th Street.

One person has been injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

A suspect has not been detained in the shooting yet.

Huntington Police, along with EMS crews are at the scene.