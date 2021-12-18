One injured in Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been injured after a shooting in Huntington.
The shooting took place around 7:15 p.m. on the 1600 block of 8th Avenue in Huntington near 16th Street.
One person has been injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.
A suspect has not been detained in the shooting yet.
Huntington Police, along with EMS crews are at the scene.
