KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a shooting in Kanawha County Thursday night.

The shooting was reported on Radio Way in Cross Lanes just after 11 p.m.

Little details have been released at this time, but one victim was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County EMS are at the scene.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as new details emerge.