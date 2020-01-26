One injured in motorcycle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) – One person is injured after a motorcycle accident in Pinch.

It happened just before 4:30 on Upper Pinch Road. According to dispatchers, the driver of the motorcycle was coming around a curve in the road when he lost control of the bike. The motorcycle flew over and embankment and the driver ended up in a nearby creek. Officials say the driver was conscious on scene.

It is unclear if speed was a factor in the crash.

The Pinch Fire Department, Kanawha County Ambulance, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.