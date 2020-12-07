UPDATE: Man dies after Putnam County shooting

UPDATE 5:50 p.m. Dec. 7, 2020: The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a man has died after a drive-by shooting in Teays Valley.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Maury Village Apartments off Mount Vernon Road.
According to deputies, the victim, identified as John Glaspell, was shot multipe times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived and remains at large, deputies say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 586-0256 ext. 2362.
TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in Putnam County.
According to Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Eric Hayzlett, the incident happened Monday, Dec. 7 in a residential area of Maury Lane in Teays Valley near an apartment complex. Hayzlett described the incident as a “drive-by style” shooting.
Authorities say a suspect has not been taken into custody, and they are looking for a gold or silver minivan. There is no word on the cause of the shooting.
Deputies say the male victim was taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.
