One killed in dump truck crash

West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a crash in southern Jackson County today.

The crash took place this afternoon near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Middle Fork Road in a rural area east of Goldtown.

Jackson County deputies say there was one fatality in the crash that involved a dump truck and another vehicle.

No other details have been released at this time.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as new details become available.

