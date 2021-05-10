One killed in dump truck crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a crash in southern Jackson County today.
The crash took place this afternoon near the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Middle Fork Road in a rural area east of Goldtown.
Jackson County deputies say there was one fatality in the crash that involved a dump truck and another vehicle.
No other details have been released at this time.
We will provide more information on this story as soon as new details become available.
