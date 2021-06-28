One killed in Rt. 35 crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)- One person is dead following a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. Route 35 in Mason County, West Virginia.

The crash happened around 6:00 Monday evening in the Southside area. One of the vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

The highway is expected to remain closed for several more hours and traffic is being detoured onto State Route 62.

West Virginia state troopers and Mason County deputies are investigating.