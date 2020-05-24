One man dead after Berkeley County shooting

INWOOD, WV (WOWK) – One man is dead after a shooting that occurred in Berkeley County this morning.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they dispatched to the scene in Inwood shortly after 8 a.m. after receiving reports of 1-2 shots fired.

At this time, no information has been released on the victim or any suspect.

This is a developing story

