ONE-ON-ONE: Gov Justice talks state revenue, his taxes, & road repairs

CHARLESTON, W.Va.(WOWK) – WOWK 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis got a chance to sit down with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and talk one on one about a variety of topics.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia collected more revenue growth this fiscal year than any other year in state history and general revenue growth hit $511 million in the fiscal year.

Gov. Justice went on to talk about how the increased revenue will impact road repairs and how the “War on Coal” could impact the state’s revenue going forward.

Mark Curtis also talked to Gov. Justice about how the taxes owed by his company will be a topic of discussion by his opponents in the upcoming election.

