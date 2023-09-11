HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit.

According to Cabell County Dispatch, Huntington Police started chasing a driver who was reportedly speeding and not obeying stop signs near Norway Avenue in Huntington.

The pursuit ended in Chapmanville Monday night and the driver was arrested by West Virginia State Police. The name and condition of the driver have not been released yet.

It’s unclear what charges the driver could be facing. This is a developing story.