One person confirmed dead in Monroe County structure fire

UNION, WV (WVNS) — An early morning structure fire in Monroe County claimed the life of one person.

Monroe County dispatchers said the call came in at 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 for a structure fire at Pete Lynch Road in Union. According to Sheriff Jeff Jones, one person was killed in the fire.

Officers with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed they are investigating. Further details, including the cause of the fire and the victim’s identity, are all unknown at this time.