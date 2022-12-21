UPDATE: (1:40 p.m. Dec. 21, 2022) – Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff Ross Mellinger says I-77 has reopened following a fatal concrete truck crash this morning.
The concrete truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. Officials say the vehicle went through a guardrail and down an embankment on I-77 S near the 139-mile marker.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77.
Dispatch tells 13 News only one vehicle was involved in the crash. The call came in around 7 a.m. Wednesday, and the crash happened along I-77 Southbound near mile marker 139.
Ripley Fire Chief Rick Gobble says that the victim is a 40-year-old man from Meigs County.
Only the slow lane southbound at the crash site is blocked.
Ripley, Sandyville, and Cottageville fire departments responded along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.