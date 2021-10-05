One person dead in Jefferson house fire

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) — One person has died after a house fire early Tuesday morning.
According to Metro-911, the call came in around 5:45 a.m. at a home on Friday Lane in Jefferson.
According to the Jefferson Fire Chief, two people were inside when the fire started, but only one of them made it out. Officials believe the fire started in the living room.
There is no word on what caused the fire but an investigation is ongoing.
