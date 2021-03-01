Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

One person killed in Kanawha County shooting

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a shooting in Kanawha County.

The shooting was reported on Whitetail Lane in the Sissonville area of northern Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say one person has died. There is no word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as soon as new details become available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS