One person killed in Kanawha County shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has died after a shooting in Kanawha County.
The shooting was reported on Whitetail Lane in the Sissonville area of northern Kanawha County.
Dispatchers say one person has died. There is no word on a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story and we will provide more information as soon as new details become available.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.