HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- One person has been shot after an incident in Huntington Sunday Evening.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of Artisan Avenue. According to Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial Brandon Smith, 21 of Michigan was shot in the back. Police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

HPD says they are still early in their investigation into the incident.