One person taken to hospital after car crash in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 Center confirms that there was a car crash on US Highway 50 East and I-77 right outside Parkersburg that closed two eastbound lanes.

They say that the roads are now back open.

They say that a driver lost control of their vehicle and rolled the car on its top.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries is unknown at this time, according to Wood County 911.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Blennerhassett Fire Department and Camden Clark Ambulance responded to the scene, according to officials.