One West Virginia county in red on DHHR map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in several months, West Virginia only has one county in red on the state’s County Alert System map.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Mingo County remains in red while Lincoln, Calhoun, Taylor, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell counties are in orange.
The 27 counties listed as gold include Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Preston, Tucker, Barbour, Marion, Harrison, Marshall, Wetzel, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Roane, Webster, Nicholas, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Wayne, Cabell, Mason and Putnam counties. The map lists Jackson, Pleasants, Ohio, Monongalia, Grant, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer and Braxton as yellow.
The four counties in green on the map are Hancock, Brooke, Randolph and Pendleton counties.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,589 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Health officials are reporting 2,416 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 27 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 470,807 cases and 5,966 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.
DHHR has confirmed the following 27 recent deaths of an 88-year old female from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Ritchie County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Jackson County, a 46-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 100-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Fayette County, a 45-year old female from Monongalia County, a 65-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.
Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:
Barbour (84), Berkeley (259), Boone (99), Braxton (35), Brooke (31), Cabell (417), Calhoun (40), Clay (54), Doddridge (30), Fayette (268), Gilmer (23), Grant (37), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (85), Hancock (39), Hardy (46), Harrison (336), Jackson (45), Jefferson (93), Kanawha (843), Lewis (64), Lincoln (107), Logan (172), Marion (235), Marshall (118), Mason (154), McDowell (168), Mercer (387), Mineral (104), Mingo (176), Monongalia (293), Monroe (86), Morgan (38), Nicholas (116), Ohio (131), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (47), Preston (152), Putnam (267), Raleigh (394), Randolph (110), Ritchie (37), Roane (61), Summers (80), Taylor (93), Tucker (33), Tyler (29), Upshur (120), Wayne (169), Webster (37), Wetzel (51), Wirt (27), Wood (281), Wyoming (143).
According to the WV DHHR, 905 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 209 of them are in the ICU, and 110 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. Three children are currently on a ventilator.
12,944 cases of the Delta variant and 1,704 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.
Health officials say a total of 457,252 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:
- Barbour County
- 7:30 AM – 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)
- 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Berkeley County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV
- 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Boone County
- 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Braxton County
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)
- Cabell County
- 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Calhoun County
- 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Calhoun Middle/High School (parking lot), 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV
- Clay County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Lizemores Volunteer Fire Department, 13175 Clay Highway, Lizemores, WV
- Fayette County
- 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV
- 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Gateway Center, 1 Greyhound Lane, Smithers, WV
- Gilmer County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (parking lot), 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)
- Greenbrier County
- 9:30 AM – 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)
- Hampshire County
- 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Hancock County
- 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Hardy County
- 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Jefferson County
- 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Lewis County
- 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1)
- Lincoln County
- 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Logan County
- 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Marion County
- 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV
- Marshall County
- 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Mason County
- 8:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Krodel Park, 1186 Charleston Road, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavCOUNTY12)
- Mingo County
- 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM, Gilbert City Hall, 5 Wharncliffe Avenue, Gilbert, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)
- Monongalia County
- 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV
- Monroe County
- 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)
- Morgan County
- 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)
- Nicholas County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)
- Ohio County
- 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)
- Pendleton County
- 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 276 Mill Road, Franklin, WV
- Preston County
- 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Putnam County
- 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Putnam County Emergency Services, 100 Emergency Lane, Winfield, WV
- Raleigh County
- 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)
- Randolph County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)
- Taylor County
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)
- Tyler/Wetzel
- 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Wetzel-Tyler Health Department, 425 South Fourth Avenue, Paden City, WV
- Upshur County
- 8:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)
- Wood County
- 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)
- Wyoming County
- 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV