One West Virginia county in red on DHHR map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in several months, West Virginia only has one county in red on the state’s County Alert System map.

West Virginia County Alert System map for Feb. 10, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Mingo County remains in red while Lincoln, Calhoun, Taylor, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh, Mercer, Wyoming and McDowell counties are in orange.

The 27 counties listed as gold include Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Preston, Tucker, Barbour, Marion, Harrison, Marshall, Wetzel, Doddridge, Tyler, Ritchie, Wood, Wirt, Roane, Webster, Nicholas, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Boone, Logan, Wayne, Cabell, Mason and Putnam counties. The map lists Jackson, Pleasants, Ohio, Monongalia, Grant, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson, Upshur, Lewis, Gilmer and Braxton as yellow.

The four counties in green on the map are Hancock, Brooke, Randolph and Pendleton counties.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 7,589 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

Health officials are reporting 2,416 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 27 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 470,807 cases and 5,966 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic.

DHHR has confirmed the following 27 recent deaths of an 88-year old female from Morgan County, a 76-year old female from Summers County, a 65-year old female from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Ritchie County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 94-year old female from Marshall County, a 73-year old male from Kanawha County, a 51-year old female from Jackson County, a 46-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Monongalia County, a 56-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wood County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 100-year old female from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Cabell County, an 80-year old female from Monongalia County, an 80-year old female from Jackson County, a 44-year old female from Kanawha County, a 43-year old female from Fayette County, a 45-year old female from Monongalia County, a 65-year old female from Monongalia County, a 43-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Preston County, a 63-year old male from Monongalia County, and an 80-year old female from Cabell County.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Current active COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (84), Berkeley (259), Boone (99), Braxton (35), Brooke (31), Cabell (417), Calhoun (40), Clay (54), Doddridge (30), Fayette (268), Gilmer (23), Grant (37), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (85), Hancock (39), Hardy (46), Harrison (336), Jackson (45), Jefferson (93), Kanawha (843), Lewis (64), Lincoln (107), Logan (172), Marion (235), Marshall (118), Mason (154), McDowell (168), Mercer (387), Mineral (104), Mingo (176), Monongalia (293), Monroe (86), Morgan (38), Nicholas (116), Ohio (131), Pendleton (18), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (47), Preston (152), Putnam (267), Raleigh (394), Randolph (110), Ritchie (37), Roane (61), Summers (80), Taylor (93), Tucker (33), Tyler (29), Upshur (120), Wayne (169), Webster (37), Wetzel (51), Wirt (27), Wood (281), Wyoming (143).

According to the WV DHHR, 905 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in West Virginia. 209 of them are in the ICU, and 110 of them are on ventilators. The WV DHHR has updated its COVID-19 dashboard to include pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations. The dashboard shows 12 West Virginia children are hospitalized with the virus, with three in the ICU. Three children are currently on a ventilator.

12,944 cases of the Delta variant and 1,704 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected.

Health officials say a total of 457,252 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties: