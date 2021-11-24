One woman dead, another injured in a head-on collision in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — One woman is dead, and another one is injured as the result of a two-car accident on Tuesday night.

That is according to West Virginia State Police who tell 13 News that Mallory Greenlee, 37, of Gallipolis Ferry died in the crash.

It happened on Route 2 in the area of Crab Creek.

The Point Pleasant Fire Chief says that the drivers hit head-on.

A woman in the vehicle involved was also injured. She was taken to the hospital where troopers say she is listed in stable condition.