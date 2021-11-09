One year from Election Day: Candidate recruitment fires up in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 election is now one year away and recruitment of candidates is in full swing.

The progressive organization, “West Virginia Can’t Wait” is again trying to field a slate of candidates for dozens of state and local offices, just as it did in 2020. It is a grassroots effort that will provide resources and volunteers, to try to curb the influence of big money in politics.

“You have to start right now and that’s what we’re doing. We’ll back you with a website, a photographer, but also the big things. A field operation, the kind of machine, a people’s machine that can go against big money. That’s what we’re doing, looking for candidates,” said Stephen Smith of West Virginia Can’t Wait.

But conservative candidates are on the move, too. Former Delegate Joshua Higginbotham resigned Monday so he could move to Kanawha County and run for the District 8 State Senate seat.

“I believe that my conservative positions and my strong support of President Trump, and the work that I have done in the House over the past five years will show that I can actually beat the Democrats. And that I can be the next senator for Kanawha County,” said former Del. Joshua Higginbotham, (R) Candidate for State Senate.

One big change coming is that for the first time in state history, there will be 100 single-member districts in the House of Delegates.

“No matter their political party, there is something every candidate will have to deal with in 2022. And that’s that all political district boundaries have been redrawn,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.