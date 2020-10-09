Online programs help library stay connected with the community

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Right now, the Kanawha County Public Library isn’t able to have in-person programming because of COVID-19.

So, library leaders have been looking for opportunities to continue educating the community virtually by hosting Zoom programs about a variety of topics with the help of community partners.

But the most popular and engaging interactions so far have been creative videos on the library Facebook page.

“It has been a learning process,” said Cathy Mason, a Children’s Librarian for the Kanawha County Public Library. “We have also opened a whole new door for us to explore. We can take people with us to go places.” They have recorded reading programs at places like the zoo and historic locations across the state.

The Main Branch of the library moved operations to the Charleston Town Center temporarily while work is underway on the downtown building. To check out the online reading programs available click here.