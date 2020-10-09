Good News with 13

Online programs help library stay connected with the community

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Right now, the Kanawha County Public Library isn’t able to have in-person programming because of COVID-19.

So, library leaders have been looking for opportunities to continue educating the community virtually by hosting Zoom programs about a variety of topics with the help of community partners.

But the most popular and engaging interactions so far have been creative videos on the library Facebook page.

“It has been a learning process,” said Cathy Mason, a Children’s Librarian for the Kanawha County Public Library. “We have also opened a whole new door for us to explore. We can take people with us to go places.” They have recorded reading programs at places like the zoo and historic locations across the state.

The Main Branch of the library moved operations to the Charleston Town Center temporarily while work is underway on the downtown building. To check out the online reading programs available click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS