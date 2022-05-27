CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — West Virginia is the second-worst state in the country for young drivers (aged 15-20), according to a study by Forbes Advisor. The study included factors such as the average used car price, number of crashes involving a young driver, teen auto insurance, gas prices, and percentage of acceptable roads.

According to the study, only 69% of all roads in the state are considered acceptable, compared to the national median of 82.2%. The Mountain State also has the third-highest price for a used car at $38,396, which is 10% higher than the national average of $34,852. The final category that put West Virginia on the top of the list is that the state has a high rate of young driver fatal crashes at 112 per 100,000 young people.

West Virginia seemed to have pretty average gas prices at $4.177 per gallon (at the time of the study). The state with the lowest gas price was Georgia at $3.901 per gallon (Georgia also is considered the best state to be a young driver, according to the study). Mountaineers also have a lower than average teen car insurance price at $2,049 per year. Georgia, again, has the cheapest teen car insurance at $940 a year.

Worst States for Young Drivers