Live Now
COVID-19 update with WV Gov. Justice
Coronavirus Updates

Opening dates set for gyms, whitewater rafting

West Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announces gymnasiums and health clubs can reopen Monday, May, 18 and whitewater rafting and ziplining can reopen Thursday, May 21.

The governor says these businesses will be required to follow strict guidelines to keep visitors safe. He says these guidelines will be listed on the governor’s website later today.

Justice also declared all United States and West Virginia flags across the state will be flown at half staff tomorrow Friday, May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories