Opening dates set for gyms, whitewater rafting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announces gymnasiums and health clubs can reopen Monday, May, 18 and whitewater rafting and ziplining can reopen Thursday, May 21.

The governor says these businesses will be required to follow strict guidelines to keep visitors safe. He says these guidelines will be listed on the governor’s website later today.

Justice also declared all United States and West Virginia flags across the state will be flown at half staff tomorrow Friday, May 15 in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories