Opening day of West Virginia’s 85th Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 85th West Virginia Legislative Session opened with a bang.

“The clerk broke the gavel and I don’t know if that’s a good sign or a bad sign but we’ll see! I’m excited about the next few months,” said democratic delegate Kayla Young, from Kanawha County.

We saw some new faces in the house chamber recite their oaths today, including delegate Young.

“This afternoon I anticipate a little bit of debate,” she said. “Because we’re going to be discussing some rules around mask mandates and safety protocols for COVID, so I’m hoping we can get on the same page with that so we keep everybody safe.”

Today opened with the reading of former delegate Derrick Evans’ letter of resignation and ended in a joint session with the senate.

“There is no excuse for us as elected officials to not come together during a major pandemic that’s been dragging on so long,” said democratic delegate Doug Skaff of Kanawha County.

Lawmakers say coming together is going to be a big focus this legislative session. Especially after the events that transpired last week in Washington D.C. that brought national attention to the State of West Virginia.

“For all the wrong reasons everyone was looking at West Virginia,” said Skaff. “So now it’s time for us to rise up. When people say ‘this wasn’t us, this isn’t how we act’…well it was us. It did happen. Those were Americans over in D.C. that did that. And now we have to come together as West Virginians since everyone is looking at us to be leaders. Be out in the forefront.”