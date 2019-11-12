Operation Dream Hunt gifts disabled veteran the hunt of a lifetime

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Dream Mountain Ranch, the 1,200-acre protected game farm in Preston County teamed up with ‘Operation Dream Hunt’ to give a veteran the hunt of a lifetime.

Marietta, Ohio native Corporal Kyle Hockenberry was in Afghanistan when he stepped on an IED causing him to lose both legs and his left arm.

When Operation Dream Hunt heard his story, they decided to gift him with an elk hunt at Dream Mountain.

“When he got a good shot we were like, ‘yes!’ You know, we were excited for him because he was excited,” said Casey Snyder, Vice President of Operation Dream Hunt.

Operation Dream Hunt is a new non-profit dedicated to helping disabled veterans and is based out of Morgantown.

Corporal Kyle Hockenberry is the first veteran that Operation Dream Hunt has sponsored but as the non-profit continues to grow their dream is to fund as many hunts for veterans as possible.

If you’d like to help Operation Dream Hunt you can visit their Facebook page or call 740-629-3544.

