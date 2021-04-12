Operation Second Wave: Man pleads guilty to meth charge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on a meth charge as a result of a long-term investigation called “Second Wave”, which dismantles drug networks in Kanawha and Fayette counties.

According to the U.S. Attorney Office, Rashawn Akmed Miller, 37, was one of 14 people charged as a result of the investigation.

According to the press release, Miller brokered a deal between a Columbus supplier and two men. The two men traveled from Kanawha County where Miller introduced them to the supplier, who supplied about two pounds of meth.

The two men then returned to West Virginia where they distributed the meth.

Miller faces between five and forty years when he is sentenced.