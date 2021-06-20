Operator of 2 WVa malls files for bankruptcy protection

West Virginia

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Melinda Gimpel, Unsplash)

MORGANTOWN, WV (AP) — An Ohio company that operates two West Virginia malls has filed for federal bankruptcy protection.

Washington Prime Group of Columbus, Ohio, is citing a drop in foot traffic at its properties during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company filed a petition for Chapter 11 protection earlier this month in federal bankruptcy court in Texas.

The Dominion Post reports the company operates the Morgantown Mall and the Grand Central Mall in Vienna.

Executive Vice President Mark Yale says the pandemic proved insurmountable. The company says business at its properties will continue uninterrupted.

