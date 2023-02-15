CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Optimum customers in West Virginia will be getting issues with their accounts resolved, the company says.

According to Optimum, the company learned in January that there were delays at their payment processing center in West Virginia that were “caused by a third-party vendor.” The company says these delays caused some customers to receive late payment fees on their accounts.

The company says any West Virginia customers who were incorrectly charged a late fee in the last two months will have the fee amount credited back to their account. The revision will appear on their most recent or upcoming bill, Optimum says.

“Due to a delay in check processing caused by a third-party vendor, some customers in West Virginia were incorrectly assessed late payment fees. We are crediting those customers for the charges and are working with the vendor to ensure the issue is resolved. We have communicated about the credits to those impacted and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” representatives from the company told WOWK 13 News.

According to the company, there is nothing customers will need to do to make sure their accounts are credited.

Officials with Optimum also say they are working with the third-party vendor to make sure the issue that caused the delay is resolved. The company says they have contacted impacted customers to inform them of the credits and apologize for the issue.