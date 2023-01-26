CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With temperatures dropping and winter weather in full effect, it’s important to remember our neighbors in need.

That’s exactly what Braley & Thompson of West Virginia is doing with their “Wrapped in Love” event. The organization is hosting a Winter Blanket Drive for foster youth in need.

The organization says they are accepting donations of new and gently used blankets through Feb. 17, 2023 at drop-off locations across the Mountain State, such as the ones at Mary Ingles Elementary and the Putnam County Department of Health and Huma Resources Office.

“We really like to be able to give them something when they are entering into the home as a way to welcome them and make them feel like there at home, a place they could call home,” says Mary Murllarky, a home finder with Braley & Thompson.

The organization Braley & Thompson provides foster care services throughout the Mountain State. For a full list of drop-off locations for the blanket drive, visit their website.