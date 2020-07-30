‘Our Students First’ release back-to-school campaign with virtual call to action

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — West Virginia parents and educators from all across the state have created a united grassroots effort to create a platform of recommendations and mandates they would like to be put into place before West Virginia students and educators enter the school buildings this year.

This comes as the group is calling for a virtual rally on Monday, August 3rd. “WV Day of Action 55safe” is a call to action for parents and educators to voice their concerns about sending their children back to school.

“Think about what all of the educators did just a year or two ago at the Capitol when they all rallied together,” explained Our Student’s First, Jenny Anderson.

Anderson added, “Imagine what can be done if parents and educators alike joined together to virtually knock on the Governor and the rest of the state officials’ doors? We could really make a difference.”

The group’s mission is to work with education boards to create the best upcoming school year for West Virginia kids. They have been hosting virtually work-shops and brainstorming events to comprise a list of requests.

In addition to working remotely, the group is urging education boards in every county to think outside the box when it comes to helping kids who might not have access to resources other children have.

If you are interested in learning more about the groups and their events, visit their Facebook page.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories