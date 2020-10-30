Outdoor dining changes announced in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are new changes to outdoor dining in the city of Charleston, according to city leaders.

Outdoor dining will no longer take place on Capitol Street on the block between Quarrier Street and Lee Street. City leaders say the changes come at the request of local restaurants. This block will be open to traffic.

All other outdoor dining street closures remain in place.

