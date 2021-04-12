Good News with 13
Outdoor enthusiasts to get cash, free passes to move to WV

West Virginia

by: John Raby

CHARLESTON, WV (AP/WOWK) — West Virginia is joining the growing list of places recruiting remote workers — with a thrill-seeking twist.

The program, called Ascend West Virginia, launched Monday will try to lure outdoor enthusiasts to live in the rural state with enticements of cash and free passes for recreational destinations.

The goal is to leverage one of West Virginia’s most appealing assets, its natural beauty, to stem a population loss in the only state that has fewer residents now than in 1950.

Program participants will receive $12,000 cash. They’ll also get passes for a year for adventures such as whitewater rafting and golf.

The program is now accepting applications for the first 50 openings in Morgantown.

