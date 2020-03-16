Over 500 meal sites available to students during school closure

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the wake of COVID-19, over 500 meal sites are available to students who need breakfast and lunch during school closure.

The West Virginia Department of Education is working with all 55 counties to provide meals that would normally take place during school hours.

Both Governor Jim Justice and State Superintendent Clayton Burch say child nutrition is a top priority during the closure.

Amanda Harrison, Executive Director of West Virginia Department of Education office of nutrition, said this process should normally take a matter of months. But with all hands on deck, they have made it happen in just days.

“What we’re seeing is a lot of counties starting out with a select number of sites today then as inventory picks up throughout the week, they’ll potentially have more sites and routes,” explained Harrison, “But we can’t thank the counties enough for what they’re doing. The cooks, bus drivers, and all personnel out there who are working to make sure this happens.”

For more information on feeding sites in your area, click h ere.

