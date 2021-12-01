Package thefts are rising ahead of the holidays

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – This holiday season the rate of online shopping has trickled up and with it so has the rate of package thefts.

Susan Wright, the Strategic Communications Specialist with USPS says, “USPS is anticipating delivering between 850-950-million packages during our peak season this year,” and she urges people to be proactive with their package delivery methods.

“If you have the opportunity to plan ahead you might want to use an alternate delivery address. So, for example, if your neighbors will still be home – maybe you can ask them if you can have it shipped to them. Or if you work at a business that allows you to receive personal items, maybe you can have those items shipped to your work address if you’re not home during the day,” says Wright.

Wright also says she encourages recipients to file a police report if their packages are stolen.

The Cabell County Sheriff’s office says they receive calls every year of people reporting package thefts – and they’ve already started receiving calls this year.

“We had another one this morning. I don’t know the details of it, but we had another package theft this morning,” Doug Adams, Cabell County Chief Deputy

Adams advises residents to use delivery companies that offer tracking services so they can be home when their package arrives because he says tracking down the packages, once they go missing, is not the easiest task.

“Sometimes we might be fortunate enough that the homeowners got surveillance cameras and we might be able to get someone ID’d that way, but it’s an uphill battle all the time with these sorts of crimes,” says Adams.

USPS also wants residents to remember they have begun delivering packages on Sunday for the holiday season. They say knowing this, along with being aware of your tracking date, could save you your package.

