Packaging manufacturer adding 21 jobs at West Virginia plant

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Nearly 600 West Virginians have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic started in March.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed 13 people have died in 24 hours. Those who died were an 84-year-old female from Boone County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old female from Barbour County, a 72-year-old male from Fayette County, an 86-year-old male from Ohio County, an 88-year-old female from Ohio County, a 75-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, an 80-year-old male from Putnam County, a 69-year-old female from Putnam County, an 89-year-old female from Putnam County, and a 68-year-old male from Boone County.