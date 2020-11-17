Packaging manufacturer adding 21 jobs at West Virginia plant

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Packaging manufacturer Klockner Pentaplast is expanding a production facility in West Virginia.
The plant is located in Beaver in Raleigh County.
Gov. Jim Justice’s office says Klockner Pentaplast will add thermoforming capabilities for the North American sustainable food tray market.
Justice says the investment includes several million dollars in economic development to the area and will create 21 full-time jobs.
