Pair arrested in Dunbar for stealing pickup truck

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a stolen pickup truck from a trailer park on Fairlawn Avenue near Dunbar on Friday morning.

While viewing surveillance footage, the deputies saw a man checking door handles and a woman acting as a lookout. They recognized the two as 22-year-old Tyler Dewayne Chapman and 22-year-old Shaila Marie Bradshaw-Chapman, both od DUnbar.

A deputy went to their address and found Mr. Chapman who admitted to taking the truck. He led officers to the truck, which was hidden in the woods at the end of Finney Road.

The two suspects were arrested. Mr. Chapman was charged with grand larceny auto, and Mrs. Bradshaw-Chapman was charged with accessory to grand larceny auto.

These same suspects were recently arrested on April 22 for breaking and entering at the Shawnee Sports Complex, but they were released on bond after that arrest.