Parents charged with child neglect after suspected meth found on child’s clothes at school

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — Two people in Wood County, West Virginia are facing child neglect charges after school officials found suspected methamphetamine in a 6-year-old student’s hoodie.

The Vienna Police Department says they were called to an elementary school at around 10 a.m. Officials told police a bag of suspected methamphetamines fell out of the student’s hoodie. Police say they learned the hoodie belonged to one of the child’s parents. Child Protective Services were also called to the scene.

Vienna Police and Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force members say they then executed a search warrant at the student’s home. Authorities said found, “an amount of suspected methamphetamine, packaging, and drug paraphernalia.”

According to police, Crystal A. Eggleton, 40, and Stephen W. Eggleton, 41, were both arrested on alleged child neglect, creating risk of injury. Police say they were both processed at the Vienna Police Department and have not yet been arraigned.

If convicted, the charge of child neglect, creating risk of injury carries anywhere from one to five years in a correctional facility, police say. The Vienna Police Department says additional charges are possible.