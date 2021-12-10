Parents of West Virginia child who died in fire charged with neglect

WEIRTON, WV (AP) — Officials say the parents of a West Virginia child who died in a fire earlier this year have been charged with child neglect.

Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Dragisich told The Intelligencer that 38-year-old Heather Renee Johnston and 36-year-old Michael Scott Johnston were each charged with neglect creating substantial risk of injury or death and neglect resulting in death.

The charges stem from a house fire in March that resulted in the death of 3-year-old Keegan Johnston. Dragisich said criminal complaints were filed Wednesday in Hancock County Magistrate Court. Both parents were booked into Northern Regional Jail. Online jail records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.