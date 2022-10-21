UPDATE: (4:52 P.M. Oct. 21) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details on a crash that has closed a portion of I-79 in Kanawha County.

According to the KCSO, a second vehicle was involved in the crash. Initial information from dispatchers had stated only one vehicle was involved.

Deputies also say two people were ejected from the vehicles and one person was trapped inside a vehicle. Deputies did not say if the two people ejected were in the same vehicle.

The conditions of those involved is still unknown at this time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened at approximately 3:38 p.m. near the 13-mile marker of I-79 South. Dispatchers say the vehicle went over the guardrail.

Dispatchers tell WOWK 13 News one person is believed to be trapped in the vehicle and another person was ejected from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the Pinch and Clendenin volunteer fire departments, and EMS are on scene.