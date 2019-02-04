Partners needed in West Virginia summer meal program for children

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Department of Education is looking for partners statewide to help provide meals and activities for children during the summer.

The agency says county boards of education, local government agencies and other nonprofit organizations can participate.

The Summer Food Service Program is intended to provide free, nutritious meals to children ages 18 and under in lower-income areas.

Executive Director Amanda Harrison of the Office of Child Nutrition says 554 sites provided meals to West Virginia children last summer, and many of the organizations are expected to renew for this year. She said the agency hopes new organizations will also take part to increase the number of children served.

Interested organizations should contact cboehmk12.wv.us or snsufferk12.wv.us or call Cybele Boehm or Samantha Reeves at (304) 558-3996.